IAWS, Northeast Indian Varsities to host E-Conference On Gender & COVID-19

The Indian Association for Women’s Studies (IAWS) would be organising a three-day regional e-conference on ‘Gender during Covid-19: Perspectives from North-East India’ from August 25 to 27 this year.

The e-conference is an initiative by IAWS treasurer Professor Ishita Mukhopadhyay. The e-conference is being held in partnership with several higher educational institutions of North East India such as Cotton University, Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University, K. K. Handique State Open University, Manipur University, Mizoram University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Guwahati), Tezpur University, Tripura University and Sikkim Government College, the official statement said.

Civil Society organizations such as All India Union of Forest Working People, Assam Mahila Samata Society, Nagaland Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Trust and North East Network are also collaborators of the event.

The e-conference has the following eight technical sessions where papers will be presented by scholars and researchers: “Women’s Protection and Safety”, “Women, Work and Livelihood”, “Women and Health”, “Concerns of Marginalized Groups”, “Gender and Education”, “Citizenship and Migration”, “Women and Media” and “Climate Change and Development”.

The technical sessions will be hosted on e-platforms by Tezpur University, K.K. Handique State Open University, Mizoram University, and Dibrugarh University. The inaugural and valedictory sessions will be hosted by Cotton University.

The e-conference is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Syeda Sakira Sahin of Gauhati University and Prof. Ilina Sen of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, the statement added.