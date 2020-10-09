I&B Ministry Asks TV Channels To Adhere To ‘Programme Code’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday asked all private satellite TV channels to adhere to ‘Programme Code’ and emphasized that no programme should malign or slander any individual or certain groups.

The advisory comes in the wake of actor Rakul Preet Singh”s plea in the Delhi High Court alleging defamatory programmes being run against her in connection with a drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to the advisory, the ministry has previously issued advisories on various occasions to private satellite TV channels to broadcast content strictly adhering to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules framed afterwards.

As per the ‘Programme Code’, no programme should criticise, malign or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country, the ministry said.

It additionally said that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths.