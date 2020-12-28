ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Wins Big

The winners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the decade were announced on Monday.

The Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli won the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. Kohli also grabbed the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade.

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches



A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

“Firstly, it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013, and winning the series in Australia in 2018,” said Kohli in a statement.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture to call England’s Ian Bell back on the crease after he was ruled out by the umpire under unusual circumstances.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏



The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Among women’s cricketers, Australia’s Ellyse Perry made a clean sweep clinching the award in all three categories – ICC Women’s Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade, and T20I Player of the Decade award.

The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌



🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period

☝️ 213 wickets

🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion



A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Australia’s Steve Smith won the ICC men’s Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned with the ICC men’s T20I Player of the Decade award.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020