ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Wins Big

The winners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the decade were announced on Monday.
The Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli won the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. Kohli also grabbed the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade.
“Firstly, it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013, and winning the series in Australia in 2018,” said Kohli in a statement.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture to call England’s Ian Bell back on the crease after he was ruled out by the umpire under unusual circumstances.
Among women’s cricketers, Australia’s Ellyse Perry made a clean sweep clinching the award in all three categories – ICC Women’s Player of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade, and T20I Player of the Decade award.
Australia’s Steve Smith won the ICC men’s Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned with the ICC men’s T20I Player of the Decade award.