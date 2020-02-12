ICC ODI ranking: Kohli retains No.1 position

Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the batting chart of the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday. Also, hitman Rohit Sharma maintained the second position.

On the other hand, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed three spots to grab the seventh position, while, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan emerged as the new world number one all-rounder. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal jumped to the 13th spot.

However, Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot in the bowling chart to Kiwi pacer Trent Boult. Also, Kuldeep Yadav slipped to 16th place.