ICC T20 World Cup Final Between Aus And NZ Today

India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup after disappointing losses against finalists New Zealand and Pakistan, even though they finished the group stage strongly, defeating Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final will be played today between Australia and New Zealand. The two teams qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan and England respectively.

The final match of the ongoing tournament will be played out at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have been playing excellently in the tournament so far.

Australia started slowly but has since had a fine run of form, defeating Pakistan in an enthralling finish. New Zealand on the other had only lost to Pakistan in the group stage. They will be appearing in their maiden T20 World Cup final.

The match is being pitted as a tussle between trans-Tasman rivals. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes Australia will triumph in the end. He wrote in his blog for Betway, “New Zealand seem to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia”.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm and will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

