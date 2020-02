Bangladesh U19 cricket team has created history by storming into the final of the U19 World Cup for the 1st time.

Led by captain Akbar Ali, Bangladesh trashed New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 2nd semi-final on Thursday in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Bangladesh U19 will now face defending champions India U19 in the final on Sunday, February 9 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.