‘Ice Drug’ Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Manipur, 4 Held

A huge consignment of contraband substances has been seized by the narcotics and affairs of border (NAB) in Manipur.

‘Ice drug’ or crystal methamphetamine weighing 1 kg was seized. The estimated value of the seized contrabad is worth over Rs 2 crores.

As many as four persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The contraband is suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

“State government (is) achieving great success in busting complicated drug rackets,” Manipur CM Biren Singh tweeted on the development.