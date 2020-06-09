ICMR Accredits Diphu Medical College as COVID-19 Testing Lab

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has accredited the Diphu Medical College in Karbi Anglong as COVID-19 testing lab.

With this, all the seven medical colleges have the capabilities and regulatory approvals for COVID-19 testing said the health minister through his twitter handle.

The health minister in his tweet said, “Pleased to share that Diphu Medical College has been accredited by @ICMRDELHI as testing lab for #COVID19. With this all of Assam’s 7 Medical Colleges have the capabilities & regulatory approvals for testing. This significantly strengthens our testing capacities.”

Notably, Assam registered 2,835 cases of COVID-19 as on Monday night after 59 cases have been reported yesterday night.

With the new cases, the number of active COVID19 cases in Assam stands at 2,044.

Earlier, a total of 784 COVID19 patients were discharged from various hospitals across Assam after their recovery.

The disease has claimed the lives of 5 persons in Assam with a new case of death due to COVID19 infection was reported from Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

But health minister Sarma is yet to declare it as a COVID19 death.





