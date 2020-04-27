NationalHealthTop Stories

ICMR Asks State Govts’ to Return Rapid Test Kits

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has asked the state governments to return the rapid antibody test kits as the results were not satisfactory.

The Centre had procured 5 lakh kits from two Chinese companies – Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostic. These kits were distributed among the states.

The ICMR tested the kits after the states complained of poor test kits provided by the Chinese companies.

As the results from the tests were not satisfactory, the ICMR asked states to stop any future procurement and not to use the ones distributed earlier.

The ICMR said that the rapid antibody tests showed a wide variation, which is against the assurances given by the manufacturers.

States have been advised to return it to these companies.

In a statement, the ICMR once again said that it advocates the swab RT-PCR test for the virus as it ‘is the best way to test and identify the COVID positive case’.

