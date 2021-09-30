ICMR Urges People To Celebrate Festivities Low-Key, Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel and celebrate the festivities in a low-key manner “at least this year”.

“It will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low-key atleast this year,” said Bhargava on the upcoming festival season at the weekly briefing of the COVID-19 situation of the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked the people to celebrate festivals maintaining strict COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid crowds.

“As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and use a face mask. Celebrate festivals maintaining COVID19 appropriate behaviour,” added Bhushan.

The Centre had asked state government and Union territories to take adequate measures to ensure so avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases after the celebrations.

The Union Home Ministry warned against complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases.

India logged 23,529 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

India’s active caseload stands at 2,77,020 – the lowest in the last 195 days. The active cases is currently at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.