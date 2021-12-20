ICMR’s I-Drone Project Makes Longest Ever Drone Flight In India

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) pilot project made its maiden flight and the longest ever by a drone in India.

Notably, after Mokokchung, this project was launched in Tuensang on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio tweeted that ICMR Delhi and the state government scripted a new chapter in the history of public health practices.

He wrote, “.@ICMRDELHI along with Nagaland Govt scripts a new chapter in the history of public health practices. 3525 units of medical supplies were transported from Mokokchung to Tuensang covering an aerial dist. of 40kms in 28mnts – longest flight ever by a drone carrying medicines in India”.

The formal launch of the ICMR project was held at the [arade ground with the assistance of DEF Tuensang, in collaboration with the state health authorities, the DIPR informed.

The aim of the pilot project is to study the feasibility of drone technology to deliver Covid-19 samples from Mokokchung to Tuensang as the district does not have the facilities to conduct RT-PCR testing.

The drone equipped with about 3000 units of medical supplies took about 28 minutes to reach Tuensang from Mokokchung. Over 7000 units of medical supplies have been transported to Nagaland through this project, the i-Drone project team said.

