Iconic Mahabodhi Temple To Reopen From Sept 21

Mahabodhi Temple, the first world heritage site of Bihar, will be opened for public from September 21 amidst restrictions.

As per Hindustan Times, the decision was taken by the temple management committee in line with the guidelines issues by the Union government with respect to the reopening of monuments.

The visitors, however, need to adhere to certain safety protocols. While use of masks and sanitizers will be made mandatory, only 10 temple will be allowed at one time inside the Garbha Griha or sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Also, not more than 100 people will be allowed to gather inside the temple premises at one time. Visiting hours too have been clipped to avoid any kind of rush.

The report quoted N Dorje, BTMC (Bodh Gaya temple management committee) secretary as saying, “This arrangement will continue till September 30 and from October 1st, the visiting hours will be restored to the original routine, that is from 6 am to 9 pm.”

“Things seem to be getting back on track after a long time. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the Budh Purnima festival was turned into a low-key affair. Only the rituals were performed at the temple while the devotees in different countries could attend it virtually on Mahabodhi’s Facebook page. Hope things will remain stable this time,” he further said.

It must be noted that Mahabodhi Temple is the site where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment sitting under a Peepal tree.