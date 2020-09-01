Iconic Meenakshi Temple Opened For Public

The world-famous Meenakshi Amman Temple of Madurai in Tamil Nadu opened today for the public amidst restrictions after it was closed down for public on March 20.

The temple was opened along with other temples in the state today.

Executive officer of the temple K Chelladurai was quoted by TOI as saying, “We will follow the standard operating procedure for temples..”

However, children below the age of 10, ones with co-morbid conditions, pregnant women and those above 65 years old are not allowed to enter the temple.

Public and devotees can enter the temple only through a single gate. All those entering would have to keep their masks on. Screening for temperature and hand sanitization is to be done at the entrance of the temple.