Iconic Sivasagar: Keshab Mahanta Thanks PM, FM

State minister for cultural affairs (archaeology and library services), Keshab Mahanta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their commitment to develop Sivasagar as the iconic locations among five sites in the country.

Excited from the Prime Minister’s initiative Mahanta said the NDA Government has won the hearts of the residents of the historic town as well as the people of Assam and it will definitely increase the footfall of tourists coming to visit the town.

Sitharaman on Saturday tabled the Union Budget for 2020-2021. This Budget session has seen some important schemes for the North East being announced by the Finance Minister.

5 archaeological sites including Sivasagar in Assam will be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums: Sivasagar, an abode of historical monuments.

Sivasagar, once the capital of the Ahom rulers, has over 500 historical sites, including the famous Rangghar, several dols like the Shiva dol, huge tanks like the Sivasagar in the heart of the town, Karengghar and the famous burial ground at Charaideo (currently under newly-declared Charaideo district). Sivasagar Divas is observed on July 1.