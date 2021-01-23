Iconic US Talk Show Host Larry King Dies Of COVID-19

Larry King, iconic TV and radio interviewer, has died in Los Angeles on Saturday after battling COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time. He was 87.

According to the US media, King had been suffering several health problems in recent years apart from contracting COVID-19.

King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show. He was then the host of Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, holding interviews with a host of guests.

The Twitter handle of Larry King posted an official statement regarding his death.