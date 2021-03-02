Top StoriesNational

ICSE To Begin From May 5, ISE From April 8

By Pratidin Bureau
The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold Class 10 board exams from May 5 and Class 12 exams from April 9. The results for the board exams will be out by July.

“The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is a class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,” Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The board also said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, a 90-minutes paper. Rest exams will be held from three hours starting April 9. Theory exams will begin on May 5 with the Business Studies paper. The Class 10 exams will begin on May 5 with the English paper.

“The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians,” he added.

The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment.

