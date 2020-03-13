IDOL Anomalies: Probe report to be out in 3 months

The state assembly on Thursday discussed the status of IDOL anomalies probe and asked Gauhati University to ensure that the enquiry into the allegations of anomalies at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is completed within the next three months.

Raising the matter in the ongoing Assembly session, AGP MLA Ramen Kalita wanted to know the status of the degrees of 21 courses offered by IDOL, which did not have the permission of the Distance Education Council and the UGC.

“When the enquiry was pending against the IDOL and the then director Kandarpa Das, how he can be appointed as the VC of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University”, Kalita asked.

Replying to the discussion during the Zero Hour in the assembly, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that once the enquiry is completed, the government will share the findings with the House.

Sarma also assured that if there is any adverse report against anybody after three months, they cannot allow that person (VC of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University) to continue. If the inquiry is not completed within three months, then the State government can bring the matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assembly and it can resolve the issue in two months.