IEDs were installed on Feb 1: Police Commissioner

By Pratidin Bureau
IEDs were installed on Feb 1: Police Commissioner
The IEDs that have been recovered from two prime locations in Guwahati were installed on February 1. Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Munna Prasad Gupta on Thursday said that based on specific inputs, the Guwahati police carried out the search operation to recover both the IEDs on Wednesday night.

“We had inputs of installing two IEDs at two different locations in Guwahati and based on the inputs, we launched a search operation to recover these,” Gupta said while addressing the media in Guwahati.

On the other hand, reacting to the installed CCTVs, the Commissioner said, “Most of the CCTVs installed in Guwahati are working smoothly, but we take necessary measures to repair the dysfunctional ones.”

He further said that the former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who made a derogatory statement against Assam, will be taken into custody by Assam Police on Thursday. “A team of Assam police under the leadership of ASP Nabaneet Mahanta has moved to New Delhi to take Imam into custody,” the Commissioner said.

