“If CAA Implemented, Other States Will Also Have To Take The Responsibilities Of New Citizens”: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing an election rally at Lumding on Tuesday said “If Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented, Assamese people will not only have to bear the burden of Assam, other states of the country will also have to bear the burden”.

“People of Assam were being misled by misunderstanding the concept of CAA. If foreigners enter the state the culture and the language of the state will not hamper” Singh stated.

Singh also said that the culture and dignity of the state remain only during the BJP government.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Sibu Mishra, Singh said that no party could bring development to Assam other than BJP.

Moreover, Union Minister hit out at the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that people who had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him ‘chaiwala‘ are plucking tea leaves now.

“The real ‘chaiwala‘ has brought them to tea gardens. But be careful, real and certified ‘chaiwala‘ is with us,” he added.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a visit to the poll-bound state and spent time with tea estate workers at a tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the Congress leader was also seen plucking tea leaves.

Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.