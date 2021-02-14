If Congress Forms Govt, We Will Provide Employment”: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Assam Assembly election, Rahul Gandhi addressed a political rally on Sunday at Boarding Field in Sivasagar.

The Wayanad MP said if Congress forms the government in the state legislative assembly elections, the government will work towards eradicating poverty and providing employment to the youth.

Gandhi also alleged that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has done nothing for the state besides following instructions from the centre in the national capital.

The Sivasagar and Nazira assemblies have been under the Congress reign for many years. Gandhi has visited to boost the party candidates for the upcoming polls.

Key Highlights:

• Assam is known for its multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic and multi-religious society.

• Rahul Gandhi said whenever he visited Assam, he remembers former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi. Gogoi imparted a lot of knowledge to Gandhi during his previous visits to Assam.

• ‘Tarun Gogoi was my Guru’ he addressed in the speech.

• Citizenship Amendment Act will be not implemented in Assam

• Congress will pay daily wages of Rs 351 to the tea workers.

• “How can a tea worker survive on a wage of Rs 167?” he raised a question to the BJP government, and said, “Government is doing nothing for the labourers, workers are starving to death”.

• In the recently presented budget, there is no mention of the farmers.

• Congress party is a party for the small scale entrepreneurs, farmers, youth; Congress is for the ‘Janata’.

• If Congress forms a government, the party will focus on eradicating poverty; the party has already been providing financial aid to the youth. The part will provide employment

• “No power in the world can weaken Assam” Gandhi said.

• Sustaining a livelihood is the burning issue of the Assam youth.

• Small businesses have died as a result of demonetisation.

• The new agri laws will push the farmers of the country on the road to destruction.