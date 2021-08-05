“If I Could Give Lovlina a DC Post….”: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hinted at giving Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain a post of Deputy Commissioner (DC).

He asserted that it is important to secure her future in the long run.

“I wish I could give a DC post to Lovlina. We need to secure her future otherwise you people will charge me asking why have we left them in poverty,” he told reporters.

Speaking on the social media banter about Hima Das getting a DSP post for her gold medal feat, CM Sarma said PV Sindhu was also given a good rank for her win, adding that it is not right for people to make such comments on social media.

He also cited the example of Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu getting the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) sports for her silver medal win at the Olympics.

Further, he said that whatever we give them, it is never enough for the accolades they have brought to the state as well as the nation.

Lovlina Borgohain finished her Tokyo Olympics campaign with a bronze after being outboxed by reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight division on Wednesday.

Borgohain became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom.

She also is the first boxer from Assam to bring home an Olympic medal.