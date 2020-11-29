IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) entrance admission test CAT 2020, for various MBA programmes has begun on Sunday morning. The test is being conducted by the IIM, Indore.

The exam is being held in three shifts. The first shift has started at 8.30 am. The secons dhift will start at 12.30 pm and the last shift at 4.30 pm.

The exam duration has been revised to 120 minutes and 40 minutes per session.

Strict measures have been taken keeping in view of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The CAT cut-off marks will be announced separately by different IIMs. While IIM Bangalore, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad and Raipur have already announced their minimum marks for MBA admissions, rest of the IIMs are expected to announce their cut-off scores soon.

A total of 2,27,835 candidates have registered for the online-based exam. CAT 2020 is being conducted across 159 cities at 430 test centres.