IIM-Shillong Signs MoU With DICCI

Indian Institute of Management- Shillong on Thursday signed an MoU with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to enhance the employability and entrepreneurial capabilities of the youths of north east region, an official said.

The MoU is expected to further research, entrepreneurship and MSME development projects through short- term programmes, faculty exchange, and infrastructure sharing, according to Sanjeeb Kakoty, chairman of Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC) at IIM-Shillong, PTI reported.

IIM-Shillong chairman SK Bajoria said, “To achieve ”Atmanirbhar Bharat”, we need to have an ”atmanirbhar” north- east… irrespective of caste creed or colour.”

IIM-Shillong Director DP Goyal said, “One of the objectives of IIM Shillong is to train the people of North East to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial capabilities. Through this close monitoring and support network, IIM Shillong and DICCI will help the youth transform their energy and ideas into a successful venture.”

DICCI national president Ravi Kumar Narra said the primary aim is to instill the spirit of entrepreneurship among scheduled caste and scheduled tribe youths, the report added.

He said, "… our people are into aerospace, science and technology, and information technology among others. In the last 15 years, we have been able to connect with around one lakh SC/ST entrepreneurs and hope to do more in the future."