IIT-G dedicates technologies to the nation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Friday dedicated some of the technologies developed at the institute to the nation. The IIT-G dedicated the technologies through Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.
Some of the technologies dedicated to the nation are – Duper-water/ oil repellent polymeric coatings; Affordable Healthcare Technologies; a ‘Magic Box’ Multi-Diagnostic Kit to provide Affordable Healthcare; a Portable Bacteria Detection Kit; Method for Removal of Fluoride, Iron, Arsenic and Microorganisms from Contaminated Drinking Water; Portable Kit for Onsite Determination of Formaldehyde in Aqueous Samples and Paper-Based Kit for Detection of Methanol; A Non-Invasive Therapeutic Option for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Low Cost Affordable Milk Testing Kit.
Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Minister Pokhriyal asked the students of IIT-G to give priority to ‘Make in India’ and focus on innovation and research to shine as a strong nation in the world.