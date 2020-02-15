IIT-G dedicates technologies to the nation

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Friday dedicated some of the technologies developed at the institute to the nation. The IIT-G dedicated the technologies through Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Some of the technologies dedicated to the nation are – Duper-water/ oil repellent polymeric coatings; Affordable Healthcare Technologies; a ‘Magic Box’ Multi-Diagnostic Kit to provide Affordable Healthcare; a Portable Bacteria Detection Kit; Method for Removal of Fluoride, Iron, Arsenic and Microorganisms from Contaminated Drinking Water; Portable Kit for Onsite Determination of Formaldehyde in Aqueous Samples and Paper-Based Kit for Detection of Methanol; A Non-Invasive Therapeutic Option for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Low Cost Affordable Milk Testing Kit.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Minister Pokhriyal asked the students of IIT-G to give priority to ‘Make in India’ and focus on innovation and research to shine as a strong nation in the world.

