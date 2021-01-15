IIT-G, NECHRI To Boost Cancer Research

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) and the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) at Jorabat have come to an agreement in an attempt to elevate research methods to identify cancer susceptible population in the Northeast.

Earlier this week, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the heads of the two institutes.

Notably, both the institutes have been engaged in collaborative efforts in identifying novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, therapy and recurrence. Furthermore, they developed strategies to help cancer patients across northeast.

“This collaboration has already identified novel targets for oral cancer (a leading cancer burden in India) drug discovery. The research has been published in a highly reputed international journal, Biomolecules in 2019 More research publications are underway,” a statement issued from IIT-G read.

“The MoU will enable IIT Guwahati and NECHRI to strengthen more collaboration and help cancer patients from the Northeast region. The institute has already obtained over 500 cancer samples from patients registered with NECHRI. The researchers involved in this collaboration are currently examining the samples to identify novel prognosis, therapeutic and recurrence biomarkers for the better management of the patients from the region,” the statement said.