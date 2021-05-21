IIT-G Placement 2021: Highest Package At Rs 70 Lakh Per Annum

The highest package offered in this year’s Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Placement 2021 is Rs 70 lakh per annum, its placement report stated.

The program, which concluded today in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a total of 686 students being placed for the academic year 2020-2021.

Notably, the average package offered to the students increased to Rs 21.43 lakh per annum this year.

According to the head of IIT Guwahati Centre for Career Development, Abhishek Kumar, the average package received by the students last year was Rs 20.62 per annum.

Meanwhile, out of 584 B.Tech and B.Des students, 444 of them got job offers during the placement program.

A total of 140 companies participated in the recruitment drive. The maximum offers were made from the information technology and software sector.

According to the placement report, students from Computer Science and Engineering got the highest number of offers, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Elaborating on the campus placements, Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Faculty Coordinator (Placements), IIT-Guwahati, said, “The students have been remarkable in coping with the current situation and the results of the placement drive are testament to the success. “

For more information, students can visit the official website here.

