IIT-G Signs MoU With OIL To Boost Technologies in Energy Sector

In order to develop new technologies in energy and related sectors, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) joined hands with Oil India Limited (OIL).

An MoU was signed between IIT-G and OIL to seal the collaboration. The deal will also focus on cooperation in the transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgradation and innovation partnership, training and skill development and other areas of mutual agreement, said a statement issued by IIT.

The agreement was signed between IIT Guwahati Director Professor T G Sitharam and OIL Executive Director Sasanka Pratim Deka.

“This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL. IIT-G is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries,” Professor Sitharam said.

He further stated that oil and gas industries will benefit from this collaboration as it will lead to the development of indigenous technologies.

Deka said that OIL will look forward to more collaboration with IIT, Guwahati and this coming together of the two institutions will enhance the efficiency of the industry and contribute to greater profitability, the statement added.

