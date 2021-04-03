Top StoriesRegional

IIT-G Student Allegedly Raped On Campus, 1 Student Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
1,106

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) was arrested for allegedly raping a student of the institute on March 28 (Sunday) during a cultural event as part of Holi celebrations.

The arrestee, identified as one Utsab Kadam, is a student of the department of Chemistry and hails from Mumbai.

A case (53/21) under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Amingaon police station against Kadam.

Related News

Assam: Magisterial Probe Ordered Into EVM Row

Assam Polls Phase III: 74 Women Candidates In Fray

PM Modi Urges Assam Militants To Surrender, Join Mainstream

Chhattisgarh: 5 Security Personnel Killed, Dozens Injured in…

Moreover, four other students were detained for questioning in connection to the case.

As per a report, the victim is from Gujarat.

You might also like
Top Stories

Kamrup: 2 Elephants Found Dead

National

Promoters’ feud has ‘zero impact’ on IndiGo: CEO

Pratidin Exclusive

Rajen Gohain dismisses ‘rape allegation’; says it is part of a political conspiracy…

Regional

Wild elephant causes terror in Silapathar and Rongjuli

Entertainment

Music Inc: Papon Speaks On Borgeet

Top Stories

Bharat Bandh From 11 AM To 3 PM Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...