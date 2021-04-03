IIT-G Student Allegedly Raped On Campus, 1 Student Arrested

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) was arrested for allegedly raping a student of the institute on March 28 (Sunday) during a cultural event as part of Holi celebrations.

The arrestee, identified as one Utsab Kadam, is a student of the department of Chemistry and hails from Mumbai.

A case (53/21) under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Amingaon police station against Kadam.

Moreover, four other students were detained for questioning in connection to the case.

As per a report, the victim is from Gujarat.