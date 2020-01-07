IIT-G Students’ Demand Inquiry into JNU Violence

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati (IIT-G) have staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the institute demanding an inquiry into the incident of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The IITians have also taken out a protest rally with play cards in their hands demanding justice for the JNU students who were brutally assaulted by the masked mobs.

The students also condemned the incident of the JNU and said that a high-level inquiry should be called and should take strict action against the culprits.

“It is very unfortunate that such type of incidents happened in the university campus. The students’ union President has been brutally assaulted along with other students and teachers. If the students are not safe inside the campus itself then how safe will they be outside the campus. Therefore, an inquiry needs to be done immediately and the culprits should be identified and punished,” said one of the students who participated in the protest.