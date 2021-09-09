IIT-Ghy Bags 7th Rank In Engineering & 8th in NIRF Ranking 2021

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
IIT G Engineering rank

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has bagged 7th rank in Engineering and 8th rank in overall National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021.

The information has been shared by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday where he virtually announced the NIRF Rankings 2021.

IIT Madras had emerged as the best institute in India, bagging the top rank in NIRF ranking, stated a report.

Related News

Assam Ferry Accident: 82 People Rescued, 1 Deaths And 2…

Majuli: Minister Bimal Bora Faces Protest by the Local…

Biopic on Sourav Ganguly Confirmed, Luv Films To Produce

PM Modi Hosts Indian Paralympic Contingent

For the third consecutive year, IIT Madras ranked number one in India in ‘Overall’ and ‘Engineering’ category in NIRF Rankings 2021.

IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur have been placed in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured ninth and tenth ranks.

AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore, stated the report.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai, in the colleges’ category.

Also Read: AICTE rejects recognition of Golaghat Engineering College

You might also like
Assam

Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata house to feature in heritage list

Top Stories

Catch The Rain: PM Modi To Launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ Tomorrow

Assam

40 Kg of Ganja Seized in Jorabat, 4 Arrested

Sports

Shami wins it for India with a HAT-TRICK

Top Stories

Mizoram CM Talks To Myanmar Foreign Minister Over Coup

Assam

No more heavy school bags, Assam sets deadline