IIT-Ghy Bags 7th Rank In Engineering & 8th in NIRF Ranking 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has bagged 7th rank in Engineering and 8th rank in overall National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021.

The information has been shared by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday where he virtually announced the NIRF Rankings 2021.

IIT Madras had emerged as the best institute in India, bagging the top rank in NIRF ranking, stated a report.

For the third consecutive year, IIT Madras ranked number one in India in ‘Overall’ and ‘Engineering’ category in NIRF Rankings 2021.

IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur have been placed in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured ninth and tenth ranks.

AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore, stated the report.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai, in the colleges’ category.

