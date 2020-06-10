IIT Guwahati inches up global university rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT)has been ranked 470 globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rankings 2021 as announced on Wednesday.

This marks an improvement of 21 places by the Institute, which was ranked 491 in the 2020 edition of the QS rankings. The main reason for this increase is the strong improvement in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ category where IIT Guwahati has improved from 71.2 in the year 2020 to 77.9 in 2021. This has also helped improve the QS India rank to number 8 this year from the rank number 10 in the previous year.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In order to further move up in the ranking table, IIT Guwahati needs to attract more international students and faculty members, improve the faculty-student ratio and work on improving the academic and employer reputation.”

Meanwhile, three other Indian institutions of higher education made it to the top 200 of the QS rankings. IIT, Bombay is ranked at 152, while IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged 184th and 182nd positions respectively.



