IIT Guwahati initiates study to predict the rate of Covid-19 infections

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
127

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School have come up with an alternative model to analyse and predict the number of COVID-19 infected people in 30 days in different states of India.

The data-science model, developed by the team, is a combination of all three different models being used in the country at present.

The states are divided into three categories–moderate, severe and controlled. The model follows a different categorisation than the currently adopted Green Zone, Orange Zone and Red Zone classification.

According to the team, India will have 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in next 30 days as per logistic method and 5.5 lakh cases as per exponential method.

The report is based on the growth of active cases in recent times, along with the daily infection-rate (DIR) values for each state.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Climate change roasting the Himalaya region

National

Assam son Major Gen. RP Kalita promoted to Lieutenant Gen.

Top Stories

Assam flood; No funds yet from Centre

Top Stories

BTC to be upgraded, accord on Jan 26

Sports

Vijay Mallya spotted watching India-Australia match

Top Stories

Assam ready to tackle ‘Fani’

Comments
Loading...