IIT Guwahati Ranks 160th in Asia University Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has found place among the TOP 200 universities in Asia. The Asia University Rankings 2020, by British ranking agency Times Higher Education (THE) showed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Delhi and Kharagpur made significant improvement this year.

While, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore retains its top position in the country by attaining the 36th spot globally, eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also been featured in the top 100.

This is India’s best performance since 2016, in terms of the number of institutes. Last time, India had eight institutes in the top 100 in 2016. However, the picture is different in terms of ‘quality’.

India’s Ranking:

Rank 36 – IISc Bangalore

Rank 47 – IIT-Ropar

Rank 59 – IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 55 – IIT-Indore

Rank 67 – IIT-Delhi

Rank 69 – IIT-Bombay

Rank 83 – IIT-Roorkee

Rank 160 – IIT-Guwahati

Global TOP 5 Universities:

Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 2: Peking University, China

Rank 3: National University of Singapore, Singapore

Rank 4: University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Rank 5: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

