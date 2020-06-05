IIT Guwahati Ranks 160th in Asia University Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has found place among the TOP 200 universities in Asia. The Asia University Rankings 2020, by British ranking agency Times Higher Education (THE) showed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Delhi and Kharagpur made significant improvement this year.
While, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore retains its top position in the country by attaining the 36th spot globally, eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have also been featured in the top 100.
This is India’s best performance since 2016, in terms of the number of institutes. Last time, India had eight institutes in the top 100 in 2016. However, the picture is different in terms of ‘quality’.
India’s Ranking:
Rank 36 – IISc Bangalore
Rank 47 – IIT-Ropar
Rank 59 – IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 55 – IIT-Indore
Rank 67 – IIT-Delhi
Rank 69 – IIT-Bombay
Rank 83 – IIT-Roorkee
Rank 160 – IIT-Guwahati
Global TOP 5 Universities:
Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China
Rank 2: Peking University, China
Rank 3: National University of Singapore, Singapore
Rank 4: University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Rank 5: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology