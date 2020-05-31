IIT-Guwahati students develop mobile APP to ease air travel

A group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati developed a contactless mobile application to ease air travelling for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The creators of the application–‘Flyzy’ claim it as India’s first dedicated aviation modern technology solution which enables air travel safe and contactless with a personalized experience for passengers, airlines and airports.

‘Flyzy’ is going to be the country’s first aviation mobile-based, contactless software technology. It has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines.

The application is completely safe and there is no threat to cyber security. The mobile application will strengthen the aviation industry, making them future-ready and fight against diseases like COVID-19.

It will have four main features that will help travellers in knowing- passenger processing, airport shopping, parking, baggage drop. Talks are on with airport authorities of Guwahati, Mumbai, and Bangalore to operationalize the mobile application, Deepak Meena, a student of IIT-Guwahati who is CEO and co-founder of ‘Flyzy’ said.

“The application will help to maintain social-distancing, without making the process slow. The contactless process will make reduce the virus spread and motivate people in regaining the confidence to fly again,” said a student of IIT-Guwahati.