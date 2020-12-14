IIT Madras Shuts Down Temporarily After Major COVID Outbreak

IIT Madras, one of India’s premier educational institutes, has been temporarily shut down after a major outbreak of coronavirus was detected inside the campus.

The IIT Madras has issued an official circular on Sunday informing shutting down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect.

According to health authorities as reported by the Indian Express, 71 Covid cases were reported in the last two weeks, of which 66 are students, four mess staff and one from resident quarters. On Sunday, single-day highest spike was recorded with 32 fresh cases.

In view of the same, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed the institute to test all the students in the campus as the numbers is likely to go up in the next couple of days.

“In view of the recent spike in Covid cases in the hostel sector, it has been decided to shut down all departments, Centres and the library immediately until further notice. All faculty, staff, project staff and research scholars will work from home until such time. All students, scholars and project staff staying on campus are advised strictly to confine themselves to their hostel rooms and maintain social distance at all times for their own safety,” the circular read.

“In case of any symptoms of Covid (fever, dry cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste/smell, or any other symptoms) you are required to contact the IIT Madras hospital authorities immediately,” it added.

Health authorities are working closing with IIT Madras to contain the spread of the virus, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

As per the official data, there are nine student hostels and one guest house from which Covid cases were reported. A total of 774 students are currently residing on the campus, of which samples were collected from 408 students as on date. Krishna hostel reported the maximum Covid cases of 22 followed by 20 cases from Jamuna.

Some of the students and research scholars of the institute alleged that the administration’s decision to run a single mess for a very long time and force hundreds of resident students to vacate hostels and turn into day scholars has led to this crisis, reported Indian Express.