IJU Condemns Arrest Order Of Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) expressed grave concern at reports that a Gujarat court has issued an arrest warrant against veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.

The arrest has been ordered for alleged defamation of the Adani group by Thakurta in one of his articles published in 2017.

In a joint statement IJU President Geetartha Pathak and Secretary General Sabina Indeerjit condemned the arrest warrant of Takjurta. The IJU leaders said: “ We condemn the arrest order against a renowned journalist. IJU has earlier demanded decriminalisation of the defamation law which is a serious threat to freedom of press and media rights.

In an official release, the Journalists body said that the impugned article that was published by the Economic & Political Weekly (EPW) alleged that the government of India had tweaked rules of the Special Economic Zone to enable Adani Power Limited to get a duty drawback of Rs 500 crore from the government. The Adani group sent a notice to the publisher, threatening legal action. The Sameeksha Trust, the publisher of EPW pulled down the article and its editor Guha Thakurta resigned in protest. It is strange that the Adani group has withdrawn charges against the publishers of the article-Sameeksha Trust and the co-authors, however not against Guha Thakurta.

In June 2017 the Wire republished the article, with permission from EPW. The Adani group then filed a SLAPP suit on the Wire and the co-authors of the article Guha Thakurta, Abir Dasgupta, Advait Rao Palepu, and Shinzani Jain, it said.

In May 2019 a Gujarat court ordered the publishers to remove one sentence and one word from the article. The Wire complied and the defamation suit was rejected by the court. Now it is strange that another court has ordered the arrest of Guha Thakurta, it further added..