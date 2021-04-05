IJU Condemns Pijush Hazarika’s Threat Against Scribe

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned the threat Pratidin Time journalist Nazrul Islam has received from the Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika over the phone for airing news related to his wife Aimee Baruah.

IJU asserted that intimidating a journalist is an attack on freedom of press and free speech.

In this connection, the journalists’ body has written to the Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade requesting “to take action against the Minister who is also a candidate (Jagiroad LAC) in the ongoing Assam Assembly election”.

The union further urged the election commission to “provide police security to the journalist to enable him to discharge his duties as a journalist especially during the time of the current Assembly election in Assam”.