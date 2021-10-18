Illegal Band Sawmill Seized In Assam’s Dhubri

An illegal band sawmill was seized by Dhubri forest department on Monday afternoon.

A generator was seized during the raid at a village at Hazraterhat under Tamarhat Police.

Chandra Deka, DFO, Dhubri received information regarding a band sawmill that was operating by some miscreants for illegal timber trade.

Later, Dhubri Forest Check Station Forester l, Sahabaz Sultan, and Ziaul Islam Forester I, along with a team of Dhubri forest staff, protection squad, and beat officer, Gauripur jointly conducted an operation and were able to seize the band sawmill and a generator.

The mill operators however managed to flee from the spot.

Later, a case was registered against the band sawmill and further inquiry is underway.