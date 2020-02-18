Illegal Liquor Dens Busted in Guwahati, 2 Detained

The excise department on Tuesday launched a search operation in different locations in Guwahati and busted several liquor dens and damaged over a hundred liters of country liquor.

They also destroyed a huge amount of stuff used to make country liquor and detained two women from Jatia area in the city for running illegal liquor dens.

The excise team also fined a number of people for drinking in public places. “In the coming days, we will carry out similar search operations in other areas of the city also,” said an official of the excise department.