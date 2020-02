In an operation launched by the excise department at Kacharibasti in Ulubari, Guwahati, several liquor dens have been busted and damaged several liters of country liquor.

The excise team destroyed around 150 liters of liquor and a huge amount of stuff used to make country liquor.

The excise team also arrested two persons involved in making and selling illegal liquor and also arrested 14 people accused of drinking in public places.