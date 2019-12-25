Illegal Liquor Dense Busted In Lanka

Despite more than 125 people have lost their lives in the hooch tragedy of Golaghat, once again the Excise Department has busted three illegal liquor dense at the 1 No Rail gate in Lanka on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the Excise Department has carried out a joint operation with the Golaghat Police and busted the dense and destroyed more than a hundred liters of illegal liquor which was in hidden condition along with many other elements worth of around one lakh.

It may be stated that the sellers use to hide the liquor in various separate places and was continuing their illegal business. Now, police have registered a case in this regard and already started an investigation for more details.