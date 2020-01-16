Illegal liquor seized in Sipajhar

During a sudden operation carried out by Sipajhar police, approximately 500 liters of illegal liquor had seized on Wednesday night at the regions like Bijulibari and Khandajan and many more in Sipajhar.

It may be stated that although police could seize the liquor, the people who have been involved with this illegal business could run away before police reached the dens.

It has been alleged by the locals that due to the negligence of the Excise Department, such kind of illegal liquor dense had grown up at the regions and its impact has been seen on the social life especially of the youths.