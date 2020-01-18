Illegal LPG cylinders seized in Bokakhat

A huge number of LPG cylinders have seized from a shop at the Bokakhat region by police on Saturday morning. A huge number of LPG cylinders have seized from a shop at the Bokakhat region by police on Saturday morning.

As per reports, police have seized 66 nos of cylinders during a sudden operation based on tip-off along with two accused who have been running the business for years illegally.

Reportedly, both the accused have been identified as Pinku Sahu and Santosh Sahu. Police detained both of them and have already started the investigation in this regard.