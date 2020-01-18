Illegal LPG cylinders seized in Bokakhat

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Illegal LPG cylinders seized in Bokakhat
15

A huge number of LPG cylinders have seized from a shop at the Bokakhat region by police on Saturday morning. A huge number of LPG cylinders have seized from a shop at the Bokakhat region by police on Saturday morning.

As per reports, police have seized 66 nos of cylinders during a sudden operation based on tip-off along with two accused who have been running the business for years illegally.

Reportedly, both the accused have been identified as Pinku Sahu and Santosh Sahu. Police detained both of them and have already started the investigation in this regard.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Basil chit fund: ED attaches properties worth Rs. 200 crore

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu To Play Mithali Raj

Regional

Elephant Electrocuted in Udalguri

Regional

Morphine recovered at Guwahati Railway Station

Regional

Assam Assembly to start from July 18

Regional

If Himanta wants to become CM, he should join AIUDF: Ajmal

Comments
Loading...