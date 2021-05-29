IMA Challenges Ramdev for Open Debate Over Allopathy Statement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) challenged Yoga guru Baba Ramdev for an open debate on a public platform over his defamatory statements against allopathy and defaming scientific medicine.

In a letter to the spiritual leader, the IMA Uttarakhand President Dr. Ajay Khanna called his statement rash, irresponsible and selfish.

The IMA letter to Baba Ramdev reads, “This is to inform you that IMA UA State through its state office request you to constitute a team of qualified and duly registered Ayurvedacharyas from Patanjali Yogpeeth to have a one-to-one discussion with a team of doctors of IMA UA State which has already been constituted by the state office. This one-to-one panel discussion shall be closely supervised and recorded by the electronic and print media which shall also be invited in this panel discussion.”

The letter further stated that Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna can also join the team of Ayurvedacharyas but only as spectators because they have not sent the qualification to the state office of the IMA.

“The responsibility is on you to decide the date and time of the above proposed healthy discussion, however, the venue shall be decided by us,” it said.

The letter further reads, “The above proposal is for your kind consideration and implementation at the earliest to ensure that the deadlock and the confusion created by you shall meet its end. From this day onwards the onus lies on you regarding the above issue.”

It also said that this activity shall ensure the harmony between Allopath and Ayurved to be restored again as it was in the past but was disturbed for these couple of days by your rash, irresponsible and selfish statement.

In another letter, IMA also demanded details of hospitals where he has claimed that Patanjali medicines have been used.

Also Read: Dominican Court Extends Mehul Choksi’s Extradition