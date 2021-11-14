IMA’s Assam Branch Organises Cervical And Breast Cancer Screening Camp

Dr. Bhattacharyya, who had initiated the project, said that around 60 women from nearby Dinjan, Kharjan, Nokhroy, Rungagora, Panitola, and Chubwa tea estates benefited. Pap smears taken from the women were sent for testing to the pathological department of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Assam branch organized a free breast and cervical cancer screening camp, in collaboration with Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) Zone 1. The camp was organized at Jokai Central Hospital in Panitola Tea estate.

Sailen Goswami, additional vice-chairman, ABITA and chairman, ABITA Zone 1, Madhurjya Barooah, secretary, ABITA Zone 1, Dr. Prerona Kisaan, Gynecologist, IMA and Dr. Mukul Bhattacharyya, Zone 1 medical coordinator, and circle medical coordinator of Panitola circle, were present for the inauguration of the camp.



Married women above 30 years of age from nearby tea estates under the Panitola circle of ABITA Zone 1 were screened at the camp. Dr. Kisan conducted the screening sessions under ‘Project Swayam’. The nursing staff at Jokai Central Hospital was around for assistance.

Saying that it was the first such screening camp organised by the IMA and AABITA in collaboration in the region, Dr. Barooah expressed his gratitude for the initiative. He further informed that plans were in place for such camps to be held across 6 other circles of ABITA Zone 1.

