IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Over The Next Few Days, Issues Yellow And Orange Alerts

IMD issued an orange alert for “extremely bad weather” for Odisha for January 11 and 12 with expected hailstorms, the department said. It may lead to road and rail closure and interruption of power supply.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) projected rainfall in several states in the upcoming days and issued yellow and orange alerts. IMD also gave an update on the rainfall situation in Delhi which has witnessed showers over the past few days.

A senior scientist with IMD, RK Jenamani, while speaking to ANI, said, that a western disturbance is likely to hit the country’s eastern region from January 11. He said that the disturbance would move further and lead to heavy rainfall in the central and eastern parts of the country.

For the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, a yellow alert meaning “severely bad weather” was issued from January 11 to January 13. The weather could also change for the worse, causing disruption in normal activities.

The IMD further stated that in Delhi, the rainfall will decrease substantially and between January 11 and January 17, the likelihood of a shower is minimal.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab will also see decreased rainfall in the coming days, the department said.

