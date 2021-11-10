IMD Issues Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Death Toll Rises 12

Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, said that the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12 and IMD has issued a red alert in the state and Puducherry. Thirteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including five teams in Chennai, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for rescue and relief operations. Three teams have been kept in reserve position for additional support, stated latest updates on Tamil Nadu rainfalls.

The Meteorological department has said that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and over Rayalaseema till November 11.

According to the latest updates on the state’s rainfall, the squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 10 and 11. Also, fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the sea till Thursday.

Thunderstorms with moderate rain are predicted at isolated places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Taniavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu, reported the Indian Express.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has announced holidays for schools and colleges in nine districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai — on November 10 and 11.