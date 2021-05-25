IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across Northeast As Cyclone Yaas Intensifies

As cyclone Yaas is expected to make its landfall on Wednesday in Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with heavy to very heavy rain and lightning in Assam and Meghalaya tomorrow and Thursday.

Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places along with thunderstorms /lightning at isolated places has also been forecasted for Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next two days.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ over east central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of two kmph during past six hours, and lay centred at 8.30 am on Monday over east central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours,” the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) alerted in a statemen.

“It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning of May 26. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the RMC informed.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Cyclone Yaas is likely to affect the region on May 26-27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called and enquired about preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya and informed that emergency services have been pressed into action.”