IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Due To Cyclone Jawad In Odisha And Parts Of NE

The Indian Metrological Department on Saturday said that in relief for the coastal areas of Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, the Cyclone Jawad had weakened into a deep depression, though, heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in the three states.

The IMD said that the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression as it changed its course and neared the coast of Odisha, in its bulletin.

The leftovers of the cyclonic storm were laying centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 200 km south of Gopalpur at 11.30 pm on December 4. It was expected to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a depression by Sunday morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts in the next 24 hours. Red alert at some places in Puri and Jagatsingpur was also issued due to likely very heavy rainfall caused by the depression, the IMD said.

At the same time, some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts were issued orange alerts for Sunday, in light of the same.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

