IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam, Arunachal & Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ over parts of northeast India over the next five days.

Isolated places over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to strong southerly wind from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India.

Due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh on 26thMay.

1/2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2020

“Due to strong southerly wind from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh on May 26,” an IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over parts of northeast India and adjoining parts of east India during next 48 hours. “Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during 26th-30th May,” IMD further said.